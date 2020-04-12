A Job for Life: A love of books is what’s kept Waterstone’s manager Kevin in the job for so long

“People who work with books don’t do it to make money. They do it because they love the product,” Kevin Breen tells me firmly.

The 51-year-old started as a sales assistant at John Menzies on the Murraygate in 1987, staying there for five years before moving to James Thin in City Square. During his time there, he saw the business become Ottakar’s in 2002 and relocate to a unit on the High Street shortly after.

In 2007, Waterstone’s bought over the business and it moved to its current location on Commercial Street – where Kevin now works as the store’s bookshop manager.

“I was brought up in Whitfield which, at that time, was one of the most socially deprived areas in the city. In 1979 the library opened, about a hundred yards across the road from where I lived, and that was just great. I was there four times a week,” he says.

“I loved the Famous Five and the Secret Seven; it opened up a totally new world to me.

“At primary school we used to get two or three pages of homework a night, but I’d always read to the end of the book.

“I’d actually wanted to get into libraries, but doing this job has given me so much satisfaction. You can introduce people to new books, showing them something they might never have read before.”

For Kevin, the biggest change he has seen since entering the book trade has been the demise of the Net Book Agreement, which set the prices of books so that they could not be sold at less than the agreed price.

“When they did away with that, individuals were then allowed to sell books at half price,” he tells me. “That was a big change for us.”

When asked whether there’s still a place for physical books in the age of the internet, he is unwavering in his response.

“Yes, publishers have seen that ebook sales have plateaued in the UK, quicker than they did in America, so they’re now making books more attractive to encourage individuals to purchase them as a gift.”

On the flip side, social media has been fundamental in driving customers to the store, Kevin says.

“We have our own Facebook page, an Instagram and a Twitter account and they’ve all been highly useful because it’s a different way of getting out to people.

“In days gone by there would be mailing lists and catalogues, but that’s all gone, so the use of social media encourages people to come into the store.

“Regular customers continue to come in and ask for recommendations and use Facebook as a way of engaging with myself and my colleagues.

“One thing I’d never do is recommend a dodgy book just to make a sale. If I did, they’d never come back to the store. Then again, just because I don’t like a book doesn’t mean someone else won’t.

“In recent years we’ve been seeing a notable increase in the number of individuals buying mind, body and spirit type books, as well as those encouraging personal development such as Marie Kondo.”

I note that there surely must be some famous authors that Kevin has encountered in his lengthy book-centric career.

“Martina Cole is brilliant. She came in to Ottakar’s to do a book signing, during the winter. It was pouring with rain and we had to go to Barratts shoe shop in the Overgate to get her a pair of boots. She truly is great; I’m a huge fan and I’ve got all her books signed. So really I’m lucky I’ve been able to meet her.”