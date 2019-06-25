A huge ‘thanks’ to readers for backing Our Kids Need Justice campaign

Our bid to ensure mandatory jail terms for those convicted of sexual offences involving children clearly struck a chord.

Readers responded magnificently, with nearly 12,000 signing the Our Kids Need Justice petition.

Today we want to thank every single one of you.

There is no doubt you have sent a strong message to government.

Whether or not it is a message they choose to heed remains unclear.

Writing to this newspaper today as a direct response to the petition, Humza Yousaf suggests the many thousands who signed our petition take part in a public consultation regarding sentencing guidelines.

We have no doubt many of you will.

However, his comments fall well short of the kind of assurances we all wanted.

A public consultation is all very well – but only if there is a firm commitment to listen as well as to ask. If the feelings of our readers are mirrored across the country – and there is surely no reason to think otherwise – then the results should be unequivocal.

In his letter to our readers, Mr Yousaf states that prison “remains the only option for those who commit the most heinous crimes”.

We quite agree.

Furthermore, we are in no doubt that paedophilia, whatever form it takes, falls into this category.

It is hard to think of a more abhorrent crime.

Anybody who tries to use a child in some twisted attempt to gain sexual gratification fully merits a jail term and should be under no illusion as to the extent of society’s disgust.

Our campaign continues.

