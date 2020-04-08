Catherine, 7, hopes to put a smile on the face of Dundee key workers with her drawings

She may be only seven years old, but Catherine Letford already has a huge heart.

During the current hard times there have been many examples of solidarity and gratitude to key workers in the area.

Catherine has joined in by drawing pictures for those still out there working despite the Covid-19 pandemic, including nursing staff, the police and her local postie.

Mum Dawn-Marie said: “Catherine has been busy trying to make as many people as she can smile during this uncertain time.

“She has drawn a rainbow for her window and made drawings for the NHS, police and postmen and women.

“She also wanted to make residents of care homes smile so she has written a letter with some jokes and pictures on it which I have sent to some of the homes in Dundee.

“Catherine said she wanted to make people smile and feel happy so they’re not sad every day, especially if they can’t see their families, and she wanted to say a big thank you to all the people working very hard to keep us all safe and looking after us.

“She has a heart of gold and is always thinking of others, especially in these uncertain times.”

