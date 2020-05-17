Mums who suffered stillbirths fundraising for tiny baby clothes at Ninewells Tulip Suite

A group of mums who have went through heartbreaking stillbirths are hoping to ease the pain of parents who might go through similar tragic circumstances.

Four local mums, Carly Robb, Ashley Stevens, Ellie De-Gernier and Jade Muirhead, have teamed up to create the Itty Bitty Baby Things for Angel Wings Tayside group.

The women prepare packs of clothes for tiny babies who died before birth and now want to establish themselves as an official charity, however, that will cost them £10,000.

Carly, 22, gave birth to son Kevin Duncan in January 2018 at just 27 weeks when doctors could not find a heartbeat after she was admitted to hospital after feeling pains.

Kevin was born weighing just 240 grams meaning none of the clothes Carly had previously bought him were able to fit and she was unable to dress her son.

Carly, who is also mum to five-year-old Kayden, said: “It was a horrible thing to go through and you don’t really hear about it or see it until it happens to you. Everything was fine on the day and I was about to go and get food with my family when I went to the toilet and everything was so sore.

“I went to the hospital and they did a scan where they couldn’t find a heart beat at all, so I had to go down and give birth to him knowing he wasn’t going to be alive. It was really fast and really unexpected.

“I didn’t have the opportunity to dress my wee boy because he was so small and, looking back on it now, I wish I had been able to have some sort of clothes to put him in and make him look maybe a bit more presentable as I think that would have made it a bit easier.

“I have loads of pictures with him but I just wish he could have had a wee babygrow or something on to make him look more like a baby.

“After my stillbirth I knew I wanted to do something to help other parents in the same situation and found out that Ashley, who lost her baby in January 2019, was wanting to create these packs of baby clothes and was looking for other mums to get involved.”

The packs consist of a baby vest, babygrow, knitted items such as hats and also keepsakes for the parents.

The group has already donated a number of packs to the Tulip Suite at Ninewells Hospital but is currently fundraising to keep a steady flow at the hospital and eventually raise more than £10,000 to allow them to become a registered charity.

© Supplied

Anyone who wishes to make a donation can do so by searching for “Baby Packs For Tulip Suite Ninewells” on gofundme.com