‘A great burden off my mind’: Students given laptops thanks to £20,0000 donation from Fife windfarms

A group of college students have received laptops to support their studies thanks to a special Covid Recovery Fund linked to two Fife wind farms.

Earlseat, located on the outskirts of Kirkcaldy, and Little Raith, near Cowdenbeath, have donated a total of £20,000 from their Covid Recovery Fund to support Fife College students.

Offered through the college’s Scholarship programme, the Adam Smith Foundation, the group donated £10,000 from the Earlseat Wind Farm to fund much needed tech such as laptops and tablets for students who are studying courses which could lead on to a career in the renewables industry.

Little Raith Windfarm near Cowdenbeath.

A second donation of £10,000 from Little Raith Wind Farm, on the A92 near Cowdenbeath, will support student placements in the near future, once restrictions allow.

So far, thanks to the Earlseat donation, 10 laptops have been delivered to Fife College students with three others receiving funds to purchase their own devices.

‘Ecstatic’

HNC Electrical Engineering student Raheem Akhtar, 18, from Cowdenbeath, was delighted to receive his new device through the scholarship.

Raheem said: “I was ecstatic when I found out that I had won the scholarship. Receiving this laptop has taken a great burden off my mind and will no doubt allow me to flourish, not just this year but in the coming years as I progress through my studies.”

Liam Christie, 19, from Sauchie in Clackmannanshire, who is studying Wind Turbine Maintenance, was also delighted to receive his new laptop.

Liam said: “It’s a great help to me and my learning. I will really benefit from having a good laptop that will last me through my further studies and help me keep on top of the course I’m doing now.”

The donation from the wind farms’ Covid Recovery Fund, set up last year to assist local communities, is an extension of the generous support already received annually by the College from the Earlseat Wind Farm which helps local companies to employ Modern Apprentices.

Callum Whiteford, community relations manager for Earlseat and Little Raith Wind Farms, said: “The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on communities right across the country.

“As we emerge from lockdown, we’re proud to support Fife College and the work they are doing to help their students thrive, despite the current health and economic crisis.”

‘Extremely grateful’

Lyn Gold, Adam Smith Foundation co-ordinator, said: “We are extremely grateful to Earlseat Wind Farm and the Covid Recovery Fund for these much-needed laptops and devices which are so badly needed right now by our students, especially since most of their learning is currently online.

“Many have been struggling with old tech, sharing laptops with siblings or using their phones to complete work for College which can be stressful.

“Many of the devices were delivered to the students in person, socially distanced and Covid safe, as it was important they could benefit from them as soon as possible. It was heart-warming to hear just how much receiving the new devices meant to the students.

“We look forward to supporting many more students through this fund and by also organising student placements in the future through the Little Raith Wind Farm support once restrictions allow.”

The Adam Smith Foundation is Fife College’s scholarship programme and awards thousands of pounds each year to support students, develop opportunities, open doors and transform lives.