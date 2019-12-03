Invergowrie brothers celebrate Golden national awards for field hockey

Invergowrie hockey brothers Cammy and Jamie Golden are revelling in their success at the weekend’s Scottish Hockey Awards 2019.

Cammy was crowned Scotland U/21 Men’s Player of the Year, with younger brother Jamie winning the prize for the U/18 lads at a ceremony in Glasgow.

© Supplied

Grove Menzieshill rising star Jamie, 17, enjoyed a fantastic breakthrough year for both the Scots and Great Britain.

He was part of the GB U/21 squad which defended their Sultan of Johor Cup title and picked up his first Scotland U/21 caps as they gained promotion in the EuroHockey Championships. Midfielder Jamie also established himself as a key player for the U/18s.

Cammy, 20, excelled for club and country and was pivotal in the Blue Sticks’ aforementioned EuroHockey success.

His form at Grove and with Scotland and Great Britain earned the talented striker a move to Dutch top-flight side Klein Zwitserland where he is currently starring.

He has featured for Scotland at senior level and is also a part of the Team GB Elite Development Programme.

Elsewhere, former Dundee Wanderer Charlotte Watson, now with English side Holcombe, was part of the Scotland Senior Women side which won the Team of the Year prize.