There have been 78 new coronavirus-related deaths recorded since Friday in Scotland – takin the total to 5,305 north of the border.

There are 1,959 patients in hospital with confirmed cases – and increase of 41 – with 146 being treated in intensive care (ICU), which is one fewer.

No further deaths have been registered in the past day, however, the first minister said these figures are often low on a Monday because registration offices are largely closed over the weekend.

The new positive cases include 441 in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 244 in Lanarkshire and 178 in Lothian, with the rest spread across the other 11 Scottish health boards, Ms Sturgeon said.

There are now 163,762 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland.

In total, 264,991 people have now received their first dose of vaccine, with the vaccination of care home residents nearly completed.

The first minister said all UK travel corridors, which allowed arrivals from some countries to avoid having to quarantine, are now closed.

Testing and self-isolation will be required for 10 days for all travellers from outwith the UK and Ireland.

Additional measures, including using hotels for quarantining travellers from abroad, are being considered, she said.

“The most important message about travel just now remains a very simple one – don’t,” she said.

The figures have been announced on the same day it was reported the Army has been drafted in to help roll out Scotland’s vaccination programme at new specialist sites across the country.

Almost 100 soldiers from Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in Leuchars will be dispatched across 11 vaccination centres covering all four corners of Scotland.

Neither the UK or Scottish Governments could say where the centres would be set up, but it is understood the first locations are being scouted in Lanarkshire on Monday morning, with the hope to have all sites identified by the end of this week.

Ms Sturgeon will give a statement to parliament tomorrow following a review of the current Covid restrictions.

Her cabinet will consider whether the restrictions need to be extended and she will then report the decision at the Scottish Parliament.