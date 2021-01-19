There have been 71 new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the total to 5,376 north of the border.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced that 1,165 new cases of Covid-19 were reported overnight, taking the total figure to 164,927.

There are 1,189 patients in hospital with confirmed cases, with 150 being treated in intensive care.

Schools will remain closed until mid-February, the first minister told the Scottish Parliament today, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The situation is to be reviewed on February 2, Ms Sturgeon added.

She described the situation as an “extraordinary challenge” during her address at Holyrood.

In total, 284,582 people have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.