Tuesday, January 19th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Further 71 coronavirus deaths recorded in Scotland, with schools to remain closed until at least the middle of February

by Kirsty McIntosh
January 19, 2021, 2:35 pm Updated: January 19, 2021, 4:00 pm
© Shutterstock / Lightspringcoronavirus deaths Scotland

There have been 71 new coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours in Scotland, taking the total to 5,376 north of the border.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced that 1,165 new cases of Covid-19 were reported overnight, taking the total figure to 164,927.

There are 1,189 patients in hospital with confirmed cases, with 150 being treated in intensive care.

Nicola Sturgeon.

Schools will remain closed until mid-February, the first minister told the Scottish Parliament today, except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The situation is to be reviewed on February 2, Ms Sturgeon added.

She described the situation as an “extraordinary challenge” during her address at Holyrood.

In total, 284,582 people have now received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.