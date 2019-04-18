A free Easter treat with every Tele today and tomorrow!

It’s an easter egg-stravaganza with your Evening Telegraph!

Anyone bringing their copy of the paper along to our Meadowside offices today and tomorrow is in for a fantastic seasonal treat. every copy of the Tele over the next two days includes a unique barcode on the front page.

All you have to do is present your paper to a member of our reception staff. They will scan the code – then you can check out a visual message on an attached screen to see which chocolate treat you have won.

“Everybody is a winner with the evening Telegraph and today is about giving something back to our loyal readers,” said Tele editor Dave Lord.

“Our special digital print-head technology allows us to personalise each edition of the paper, meaning we can run great promotions like this for the benefit of our customers.

“All you need to do is bring your copy of the Tele into the reception area of our city centre offices and find out what you have won – it really is that simple.

“We hope as many readers as possible will take advantage of this cracking giveaway.”