A FINE MESS: Owners going unpunished despite bid to crack down on dog fouling

Hundreds of people who were reported for dog fouling escaped punishment this year.

And the Tele can reveal that nearly £13,000, which was handed out in fines to pet owners for fouling offences, is still owed to the local authority.

Between January and October, the city council received 675 reports from members of the public about fouling. But only 23 people were fined – just 3%.

As of November, a total of £12,860 in fines was still outstanding for offences dating as far back as 2004.

Community leaders say more needs to be done. Stella Carrington, of Charleston Tenants’ and Residents’ Association, said: “I’m shocked to hear only 23 people have been fined for allowing their dogs to foul our pavements.

“This is no lesson to anyone. It just sends out the message that you can let your dog foul in public and nothing will happen to you if you don’t clear up behind it.

“We need to enforce the law and impose fines. We also need to ensure that if someone is fined, they actually pay.”

Ron Neave, chairman of Fintry Community Council, said: “It seems a complete waste of public money if wardens are discovering these instances of dog fouling but only a tiny percentage of people reported for letting this happen are actually being fined.

“If people aren’t made to pay their fines, there is no deterrent to stop dog fouling.”

Anyone caught not clearing up after their dog is given an £80 on-the-spot fine, which rises to £100 if not paid within 28 days.

Sheriff officers can then chase up the debt if it still goes unpaid.

A council spokesman said: “Most complaints are from people who report seeing dog mess.

“A much smaller percentage is from people who witness the dog actually fouling at the time.

“Early morning and late evening patrols are carried out and fixed penalties are issued.

“A number of initiatives have been recently launched to help tackle the problem including the Green Dog Walkers Scheme, which asks volunteers to sign a pledge promising to clean up after their pet and to give out spare waste bags to those without.”