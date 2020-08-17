A drop in Scout numbers expected in Dundee post-coronavirus

Dundee Scouts is preparing for a drop in membership following the coronavirus outbreak, the district commissioner has said.

Throughout lockdown, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers across the city have continued to meet up virtually, with one pack even holding a virtual camp during the summer holidays.

And this week one Explorers pack and two sections of Downfield Scouts were able to start meeting up again outside.

But district commissioner Samantha Simmons warns they need to look at how to build the movement back up in the city after Covid-19.

Speaking to the Tele, she said: “Some groups have managed to carry on doing their meetings online and one group even held a virtual camp online where they were given tasks to do and they had to cook their food.

“Some have managed to do their cooking badges at home and there was a whole load of ‘Scouting at home’ badges and activities too.

“But they had been looking forward to their gang show at the end of March and that got cancelled even though they had done six months of rehearsals.

“We were also looking forward to the Scout Jambouree in Blair Atholl but that got cancelled too.

“No one is allowed to go camping or do overnight stays for the foreseeable future just now and our campsite at Douglaswood remains closed.

“It’s been a shame for the Scouts this year.”

She continued: “There will be a drop in numbers, we are expecting to see that this year because an online setting is not what people join the Scouts for.

“We will also have a drop in leaders because some might not be able to or might not want to come back if they have been shielding.

“We can do some face-to-face meetings outdoors now but the maximum number you can have is 15 including the leaders.

“So if you have a pack of 35 Scouts, you can only go along once every three or four weeks.

“There is only so much you can do online so we want to get everything back up and running but I think a lot of groups are waiting to see what happens with the schools going back in case a stricter lockdown comes back.

“There will be a lot to build things back up again after Covid-19.”

Samantha added they are still welcoming new Scouts to join, and said there will be an inclusive programme so those who are not able to meet up face-to-face can still join virtual pack meetings.