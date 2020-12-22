A different Christmas: How people are ensuring traditions can continue despite restrictions

Some of the main things folks associate with celebrating Christmas – being together with others, singing, socialising and worshipping together are no longer appropriate within Covid-guidelines.

We explored the different approaches people are having to take to ensure some of the Christmas traditions can continue despite the pandemic restrictions.

Tom Richmond – amateur actor with Thomson Leng

“Normally at this time of year, there would be plenty of hilarious and fun ‘panto’ rehearsals leading up to our run in the theatre. I’m usually found busy learning lines, squeezing into a pair of false boobs and hips, and covering myself in custard pies and glitter.

“It’s been a hard year for everyone but personally it’s been difficult not attending rehearsals with all my theatre friends.

“The laughs when it goes wrong, the pride when someone smashes it out the park and the hugs- we theatre folk are a huggy bunch and we all miss the hugs.

“This year Thomson Leng have filmed and produced an online panto which will be shown for free via Thomson Leng Facebook page over a few nights in the run up to Christmas.

“It will be a miniature version of panto, filmed in homes and locations across Tayside, with all the usual songs and silly panto jokes.

“It’s been a lonely experience as we have had to record our sections individually or in small bubbles to keep in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

“There have been highs and lows and we have had to be resourceful- balancing your phone on your lampshade so you can get an aerial shot inside your house etc.

“Personally I’ll miss the sheer joy of seeing the smile of kids’ faces as they experience the full force of panto cheer and get themselves caught up in the drama of it all- their wee faces crying with laughter or getting angry at the baddies.

“Hopefully the online version this year will help keep the panto magic alive until we can return to the theatre and bring that joy in person.

“Not having panto in theatres this year will cost some theatres dearly as the revenue from panto keeps some venues afloat for the rest of the year.

“There is also the artistic loss – for some children, panto is their first or only experience of theatre.

“They won’t get that rush of joy at the panto being live and interactive and us as performers won’t get that instant feedback from the audience.

“Trying to look at the few positives, the online panto will hopefully be able to reach a wider audience and spread a little bit of that theatre magic to keep the panto spirit alive.

“There is a big spotlight at the end of this dark tunnel and I believe the theatres will reopen soon. Hopefully in 2021, shows will begin again and this time next Christmas the families will be cheering the goodies, laughing at the Dame and booing the baddies!

Kenny Smith – ‘Santa on the Bus’ at Dundee’s Museum of Transport

“This year, it was decided it would have to be bookings only, as opposed to walk-ins. Families arrived five minutes before their slot so there were no queues.

“We had to restrict people to 15 minutes, to allow time for the elves to come and clean the bus between families.

“The biggest difference was no contact, I was behind a plastic screen so they couldn’t sit on my knee or stand beside me for photos.

“We were more organised this year because of the booking system, we had more information on the bairn’s likes/dislikes, and we had information to surprise them with.

“I was initially apprehensive about how it was going to work. But when I saw the reaction of the kids, the bairns smiling and happy, I felt a lot better about it. All in all, I don’t think Covid-19 affected the success of our event. Seeing the kids’ reactions makes all the difference.

“For 2021, we’re looking forward to being able to hold events at the museum again after having to cancel a lot this year. I’m looking forward to being Santa again, maybe even with an extra weekend, as we had a waiting list as long as my arm.

“Personally, I hope to get back to the football, and some real ale in the pub and we can win the league cup. I’ll just carry on enjoying life, you can’t ask for more than that.

Cathy Brodie – ordained local minister with responsibilities in Fintry Church, St James BF and Craigiebank

“Most churches do now meet for ‘in-person’ worship, but our numbers have to be limited to ensure social distancing. People wear masks in the church and singing is not allowed, and socialising indoors is discouraged.

“There is no cup of tea or mince pie after the service – and certainly no carol services. Contact, communication and celebration are all minimised.

“However, we have seen a lot of kindness and consideration of those who are isolated, who may be shielding and feel unsure about going out and about.

“St James members have produced and delivered a weekly letter with news and a scripture reflection to all our active members.

“There have been some very creative solutions: some good recorded online services which folks can access via a local phone number; Zoom services which folks can attend live online and services being livestreamed. There is a superb filmed version of the Dundee Nativity which can easily be found online.

I’ve heard it said that the coronavirus crisis has propelled the church into the 21st Century with a vengeance -and we are becoming more aware of the scope of the internet and value of being able to meet and even worship remotely.

“Paradoxically, during a period when we have been unable to meet and welcome folks into our physical buildings, many churches are finding that far larger numbers will come to online services.

“While excluding those who prefer not to use this kind of technology, it has also been very inclusive of many who would otherwise not consider coming to church.

“Interestingly I have heard folks say that because there is less frenetic activity this Christmas, they can slow down and think more deeply about the wonder and the meaning of Christmas – so it definitely is not all bad.

“My hopes for 2021 are that we would remember the value of a slower, more reflective lifestyle; that the kindness and consideration we have seen so much of in our communities would continue.”

Catriona Skilling – Teacher at Dunbog Primary School (with Rosie and Shonagh Moss)

“We wanted to make this term as enjoyable for children as we could and try not to let them miss out on the things we would normally be busy organising at this time of year. We have still managed to do most activities, just in a different way.

“Instead of our usual trip to the Byre Theatre to see a pantomime, we have watched two pantomimes virtually in our classes and bought snacks and goodies for the children to enjoy in class while we are watching.

“All the classes watched the pantomime at the same time to try and recreate the feel of our school visit to the Byre.

“The whole school has been involved in pulling our Christmas Nativity together. P1-3 have been recorded acting out the scenes and older classes have been involved in the narration and signing some of the songs.

“Children have loved learning British Sign Language to their favourite Christmas songs. We can’t wait to share the finished result with parents. The children have been so happy and there has still been that same Christmas buzz within the school. It is wonderful.

“The only thing we have really missed this year is the involvement of families and friends too. Being in such as small school too, we usually do a lot of whole school activities which we have been unable to do this year. We can’t wait until we can all mix together again.

“For 2021, we are all looking forward to being able to forget about Covid-19 and being able to welcome our parents and community back in to our buildings when it is safe to do so.”