A cut above: End of an era as much loved Fife hairdressers to close after 66 years

One of Fife’s longest running hairdressers is to close, marking the end of an era after 66 years cutting the hair of generations.

Palace Hairdressers, an institution in Rosyth since it first opened its doors to the public in 1955, is to close next month.

The salon, situated at the entrance to the original Palace Cinema building in Queensferry Road, has been a mainstay in the town for decades.

Opened in 1955

Opened by original owner John Thompson as a gents barbers, he was ably assisted by his wife Janet for many years.

Due to demand, the business was later expanded in the 80s to include ladies hairdressing.

Following his retirement, the Palace Hairdressing tradition was given a new lease of life when Mr Thompson sold the business on to his step-son, Andy Dobbin, in 1987.

In 1998 a decision was made for all staff to go self employed, with stylists renting out chairs within the business, a practice that continues to this day.

A Rosyth institution

The Palace remained a constant despite the closure of the cinema in the late 1960s, which later became a bingo hall and more recently the American Lounge Bar.

However, with the adverse effect of the coronavirus pandemic as well as age, Mr Dobbin, now 82, said he is ready to call time on a rich 66-year history.

“It has been an awful and extremely difficult decision to take, especially given the length of time the business has been going,” Andy said.

“I agonised over the decision for weeks as the business has been going for so long.

“It is the hairdressers my father started and has been in the family for decades so it is a decision taken with a very heavy heart.

“I’m lucky to have had some wonderful staff, many who have been here for over 20 years who I can’t begin to thank enough.”

End of an era

He added: “The decision is a particularly difficult one them but at the age of 82 and with the difficulties faced during the pandemic the time is right for me to find a new use for the shop.”

News of the Palace Hairdressing’s impending closure has sparked an outpouring of tributes and memories from customers past and present.

One employee, who asked not to be named, said: “There have been a lot of tears.

“It’s certainly an end of an era, most have worked here for over 20 years.

“Mr Thompson really was a lovely gentleman and liked by the whole of Rosyth.”

Public affection

Richard Steinbach, a customer since the salon opened, said: “I can’t believe it’s shutting.

“I first went there in 1955 and that’s a long, long time – I was four years old.”

“The Palace is an institution.”

Stuart Donnelly added: It’s such a shame, I’ve been going there since I was a teenager and I’m in my 40s now.

“Even when I lived in Kirkcaldy but worked in Dunfermline I would go down on my lunch break to get my haircut.”

Also paying tribute to The Palace was Steven Hunter.

He said: “I used to get my hair cut -when I had some – as a youngster by Mr Thompson down there in the 1980s, then later, by a friend, Fiona, from school.

“It’s an end of an era.”

The last head of hair will be cut on October 30 when the shutters will finally be pulled down on the Palace Hairdressing shopfront for the last time.

