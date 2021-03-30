A new befriending service has been formed to support Dundee’s LGBT community in a bid to end isolation and loneliness.

The service, Reach Out, was launched on Tuesday by local equalities group Dundee Pride.

Kenny Christie, a trustee of Dundee Pride, said the group was proud to launch the new service which will seek to reduce isolation, disconnectedness and loneliness during lockdown and beyond.

Reach Out will offer telephone one-to-one sessions with trained volunteers, as well as online group sessions.

Kenny said: “We will do this during this unprecedented time through the recruitment of a trained and dedicated volunteer team.

“We will bring together a community aiming to build resilience, connections and a

strengthened support network.

“Reach Out is not a counselling service but a hosted community where participants can openly share thoughts and feelings in a safe and protected environment.”

Best known for annual celebration events, Kenny said there is more to Dundee Pride than marches in colourful costumes.

Kenny added: “Even though people really enjoy them, Pride isn’t all about big, one day events but more about promoting a culture of equality, support and respect throughout the year.

“In recognising this we have recently been active in building and developing new partnerships along with creating new areas of work such as Reach Out.

“Just as aspects of life will hopefully be returning to some form of normality, many people still face periods of isolation and may experience quite life changing circumstances as the longer term impact of the pandemic takes hold.”

Although born out of lockdown, Reach Out volunteers recognise there will be a continued need for a safe space for the LGBT community.

Kenny said: “Our project team have done a fantastic job in pulling our programme together and we are very proud of recruiting so many wonderful, trained volunteers who are ready to Reach Out.”

Councillor Lynne Short, Dundee City Council equalities spokeswoman, added: “Since joining the board of Dundee Pride I have been so impressed by their proactivity and willingness to evolve into a group that can deliver real change in our city.

“Reach Out is a great opportunity for members of the community to understand that they are not alone, what they feel is quite normal and learn that they can be themselves by having a safe space to share and learn.”

For more information and support, contact Lisa Munro at lisa.munro@dundeepride.com or 01382 413143.