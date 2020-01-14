EWAN GURR: Scottish drug deaths and food parcels more important than royal ‘crisis’

In Scotland last week, news broke of a projected rise in drug deaths and the distribution of nearly 600,000 food parcels.

Yet our airwaves were dominated for days by the intended desire of a young couple to pursue “financial independence”.

The fault line between austerity and prosperity could not have been more clearly drawn.

The announcement made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to withdraw from various royal obligations and pursue a new relationship elicited a curt reply from Buckingham Palace, which said: “We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Some commentators have described the actions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as analogous to Edward VIII, who abdicated in the pursuit of love in 1936.

One such commentator said: “If you give up the job you cannot keep the company car” but the expectation is clear that the taxpayer should continue to pick up the tab.

The language of a “progressive relationship” is entirely about retention of resources minus responsibility.

We will retain our royal status, our cottage on Frogmore Estate and our biannual UK holiday while we make a mint dining with the high and mighty on American chat shows and giving after dinner speeches.

Financial independence indeed!