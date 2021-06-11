‘A chance to honour your loved ones’: Fifers and Dundonians asked to support dementia awareness Memory Walk

Dundonians and Fifers are being urged to put on their walking boots for a good cause and sign up to Alzheimer Scotland’s Memory Walk.

Locals can choose to walk in a park, favourite place or even their own back garden to participate in the event.

This year the Memory Walk will takes place on September 18 and 19 to raise funds and awareness of dementia in Scotland.

Dundee and Fife each have their own dedicated Dementia Resource centres providing advice and information to those who need it, run by Alzheimer Scotland.

Mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone

Tayside Dementia advisor Fiona Matthews, who is based at Dundee Dementia

Resource Centre, explained the importance of the event.

She said: “My role is fully funded through fundraised money and Scotland’s Memory Walk is one of the biggest fundraising events we have.

“But it’s not just about the fundraising. Scotland’s Memory Walk brings communities together, children, adults and older adults.

“Many participants have something in common; they are walking for someone they care about, a person living with dementia, a carer or in memory of a loved one.

“We hope Scotland’s Memory Walk gives people the chance to honour their loved ones and feel connected to the dementia community across the country.

“It doesn’t matter where you are, or your ability, you can take part and help us to fulfil Alzheimer Scotland’s mission to make sure nobody faces dementia alone.”

Participants can choose to walk where they want and with whom and distance doesn’t matter.

It’s free of charge for everyone who takes part, although everyone is encouraged to raise as much as they can.

Participants will have the option to create a team with friends, family or colleagues and fundraise via their own personalised Memory Walk page.

Everyone who supports the campaign will also be able to earn rewards and badges, there are also prizes and medals up for grabs this year.

Every penny raised as a result of Scotland’s Memory Walk will go directly towards the support Alzheimer Scotland offers across Scotland, including their 24-hour freephone Dementia Helpline (0808 808 3000).

Those interested in taking part this year can sign up online.