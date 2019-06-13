A chance to buy your own castle – if you have a spare £3m to spend

Brechin Castle has been advertised online for sale, with a £3 million price tag.

It was announced that the 70-acre property, which includes the castle itself and five estate cottages, would go up for sale back in February.

On the estate agent Savills, the property is described as “one of Scotland’s most significant and historic castles” with eight reception rooms, 16 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The original part of the castle dates back to the 13th Century, with most of the current building constructed in the early 18th century.

The owner, Lord Dalhousie, cited running costs as the reason for the sale.

The advert says: “Brechin Castle occupies a commanding position overlooking its surrounding designed landscape.

“There are about 40 acres of policies including the renowned walled garden, where, in addition to the Castle there are two gate lodges and three further estate houses and cottages.

“The River South Esk provides the opportunity to catch salmon and sea trout in the Castle Pool. Throughout the policies there is an exceptional array of specimen trees which enhances the designed landscape surrounding the Castle.

“Brechin Castle stands proud on a massive bluff of rocks above the banks of the River South Esk.

“On the site of a much older fortress belonging to the Scottish Kings, the present house was last reconstructed in the early 1700s and incorporates part of the original castle dating back to the 13th century.

“The building has evolved from a defensive role to its present great house style. Despite its size, the Castle lends itself well to being both a family home and hosting large gatherings in grand style.”

The advert says some of the original features date as far back as the 12th Century.

Lord Dalhousie previously said: “Brechin Castle has been the family home for many generations but the running costs are a significant overhead for the family business.

“We have therefore taken the decision to put the house and gardens up for sale and my wife and I will move to another smaller house on the estate once the sale is complete.

“The rest of the estate at Brechin, Edzell and Invermark, and all our business enterprises, including Brechin Castle Centre and Peggy Scotts, as well as our farming operation, forestry, game and property letting, will continue to operate as at present and, other than those who are employed at Brechin Castle itself, there will be no change in our present staffing, which now numbers around 90 full and regular part time staff.

“Indeed, we will continue to explore opportunities to expand and diversify the family business.”