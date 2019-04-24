A chance for budding reporters at Dundee schools to take over the Tele!

This week the Tele is launching a new initiative to inspire budding newshounds in the city to get involved with their local paper.

Tele Takeover aims to encourage kids to become interested in journalism by giving pupils the chance to have their work published in the paper.

From Friday, we will be inviting the city’s schools to fill one of our news pages with stories written by P6/7 pupils or third and fourth year high school students.

A mixture of news and feature articles will be published on the page, covering both local issues and current affairs.Selected schools have already been contacted and are on board, with the project being extended to all schools in the city after the summer holidays.

Jennifer Heffell, head teacher at Rosebank Primary, was the first to sign up her school.

To celebrate, DC Thomson’s own cheeky schoolboy Dennis visited Rosebank for a Tele Takeover launch event.

Jennifer said: “As soon as we heard about it we wanted to get involved – it’s a fantastic idea.

“The children get to work directly with specialists and learn lots of new skills and how they’re applied.

“It gives a different purpose to their writing, knowing that it’s going to be in the newspaper and everyone in the city will be able to see it.

“The pupils are really excited, especially because they’re the first ones to do it.”

Jennifer added that Rosebank is keen to inspire pupils to have dreams and career ambitions and that taking part in Tele Takeover will give them a taster of the world of journalism.

Paul Clancy, executive director of Dundee City Council’s children and families service, is backing the initiative.

He said: “Literacy in all forms is important for young people’s learning but having it executed in a live context and using it in a vocational way strengthens their skills greatly.

“This gives youngsters the opportunity to apply what they’ve already learned at school and further expand their learning in a professional workplace.

“To then have their names published in the paper is great – everyone loves to see their name in print.”Tele editor Dave Lord said:

“We are really excited to be launching the Tele Takeover this week.

“It will be another showcase for pupils to develop their writing skills and I can’t wait to see what they come up with.

“Being able to communicate effectively is absolutely vital in the world of work and we hope the Takeover will help children to develop their confidence in this area.

“The support of schools as we launch the project has been vital and I would like to thank them all – and Dundee City Council – for supporting the initiative in such a wholehearted manner.”

Michael Stirling, head of Beano Studios Scotland, said: “Dennis was traditionally famous for creating notorious news and shocking headlines through rebellious mischief, so I think it’s great to imagine how he’d get on actually writing the news.

“I’d love to find out and I think the Tele’s fantastic campaign is our best way of discovering what would happen to the news when we let our kids takeover.”

Michael Stirling, head of Beano Studios Scotland, said: “Dennis was traditionally famous for creating notorious news and shocking headlines through rebellious mischief, so it’s great to imagine how he’d get on actually writing the news.

“I’d love to find out and I think the Tele’s campaign is our best way of discovering what would happen to the news when we let our kids take over.”