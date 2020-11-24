Strathmartine Hospital campaigner hopes for progress at council meeting to make building secure after long-running battle

A campaigner has said there could finally be “light at the end of the tunnel” in a long-running battle to safeguard a derelict hospital site ahead of a meeting to decide its future.

Strathmartine Hospital closed its doors in 2003 and, in the years since, there have been calls for the site to be re-developed after break-ins and multiple fires.

However, campaigners have also called for the listed features of the sprawling site to be retained and protected should there be further vandalism.

It comes more than two years since Scottish Ministers gave the green light for permission to build more than 200 homes on the site.

Now Healthfield Developements, has asked for changes to the original plans, which would mean the site is developed in masterplan form, with different phases.

Angus Council is recommending approval for the application as it seeks to finally begin work on the site.

A special meeting is being held on Friday to discuss the proposed changes.

Karen McAulay, who has been campaigning for action to be taken since 2006, said: “There is some good news in that this meeting is going ahead, I think it is very much needed and does present some light at the end of the tunnel.

“I know the development of the site is the right thing for the area but there are concerns for me personally about the removal of condition four.

“This current clause states the listed buildings have to be tied into the new development which means that 100% that the listed buildings will survive.

“If that condition is removed, those buildings wouldn’t become a priority, if for example another arsonist comes along and targets that main building and it was damaged.”

The April 2018 permission allowed for 26 flats in the derelict hospital’s listed buildings and 198 new builds.

The applicants have set a maximum of 184 new builds and changed the listed buildings plan to 12 family homes in the converted hospital accommodation.

Karen welcomed the reduction in the number of houses that were being proposed.

She added: “That has been a bonus that they have reduced house numbers at the site.

“This will make more use of the original spaces and period features which I’m fully in support of.”

“Certainly from my perspective and those in the local community we want the work to start on the development to start with the right conditions in place.

“People don’t want to the site to be closed off for much longer, it is an important part of the area’s past.

“Despite people thinking that kids are always going up to vandalise and destroy the buildings a lot of kids are going up out of curiosity about the site’s historical past.”

Karen, who is hopeful she will have the chance to address the meeting, has also urged the developer to retain the former chapel building as a museum about the history of the hospital.