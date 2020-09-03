‘A bunch of stupid idiots’: Group blasts vandals who spray painted mural in Lochee

Angry locals have blasted the “stupid idiots” who daubed black paint over a popular mural in Lochee.

The heartless vandals used the spray paint to ruin part of the impressive artwork, which is a nod to the area’s industrial history.

The mural is positioned on the wall of Poundstretcher on Methven Street and was targeted sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The artwork was made possible by local group Love Lochee, which secured funding earlier this year and commissioned talented artist Laura Darling to complete the project.

And both the group and Laura have vowed to restore the mural as soon as possible.

Laura said: “It’s disappointing that someone has damaged the wall but it can be fixed.

“The mural was designed to make people smile, and working on it was such a joy to see that happen.

“What has happened is just a bit of paint. We’ll get it sorted so that it continues to make people smile for years to come.

“This is no reflection at all on the vast majority of people who live in Lochee and I am sad for them that this has happened but it can easily be resolved.”

Heather Henry, chairwoman of Love Lochee, added: “This is just mindless vandalism by some stupid idiots.

“It’s really upsetting and disheartening but we won’t let the vandals win.

“I am really disappointed for the community who absolutely love the work that Laura did on the wall.

“So many people have commented on the wall and it is a fantastic piece of art work depicting the workers at the mill flooding out of the Mill Gate at finishing time.

“While Laura was painting it many people stopped to speak to her because it brought so many memories flooding back for them

“A lot of people from Lochee worked in the mills or have family who have worked in the mills and the wall means a lot to all of them.

“A lot of work is going on to regenerate Lochee and this was very much part of what we are aiming to do .”