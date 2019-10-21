‘A bubble of fun who would do anything for anybody’: Tributes to Perth woman Tracey after four-year cancer battle

When Tracey Halliday was laid to rest by her devastated husband, he made sure that she got her dying wish and was buried in a wicker coffin with pink lining.

Tracey died at home on July 25 after a four-year battle with cancer.

She was buried in a graveside service at Leystone Cemetery at Woodside, near Burrelton, on August 6.

Tracey, from Perth, was diagnosed with cancer of the womb in 2015 when she was only 38 and planning her wedding with Willie.

© Supplied

She thought about delaying their nuptials, but went ahead in spite of her battle. It meant she was planning the big day while at the same time going through gruelling treatment for the disease.

Tracey had rounds of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy (where radioactive sources are placed inside the patient) as well as a hysterectomy in 2015.

She finished the treatment at the end of June 2015 and got married at the end of July.

But the cancer took away Tracey’s chance to have children and then sadly, at the end of 2017, she was told her cancer had come back and was terminal. The cancer had spread to her stomach and lungs.

She said: “I hoped I could fight this but I have accepted I’m dying. I will continue to get treatment, but it is not going to cure me.”

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Tracey turned her attention to ensuring she made the most of the time she had left and also planned her own funeral.

Willie said: “Tracey never gave up her zest for life, she continued to have fun and enjoy herself.

“Only two weeks before she passed away we managed to go on holiday to Blackpool which she just loved.

“We had been there in February and she really wanted to go back one more time.

“Sadly after we came home her condition began to seriously deteriorate. She was experiencing severe headaches and wasn’t able to eat or drink.

“However, she died at home which I am really grateful for because that’s what Tracey wanted, to die with her family around her

“Thanks to the care of the Marie Curie nurses we managed to give her that.

“I am missing Tracey so much. The house is so empty without her.

“She was a bubble of fun and had a heart of gold. She would do anything for anybody and she stayed so strong and positive right to the end.”

Willie has also had Tracey’s name tattooed on his chest – and he revealed the hospital which treated her will benefit from money raised at her funeral.

He added: “We raised £250 at her funeral and when I feel strong enough I’m going to hand that in to Cornhill Hospital in Perth in her memory because they did so much for her when she was ill. She would like me to do that.”

Willie also ensured that his beloved Tracey would go out smiling as he dressed her in a Hibs top to be buried.

He explained that the top was a personal joke between him and his wife, with a significant meaning.

Last April, after Tracey had been told she was dying, she called on Hibs to make a dying wish come true for her and Willie, who is a lifelong fan, to meet some of the players.

The club came up trumps and Willie spent a day at a match where he met the team.

He said: “Tracey would have rocked with laughter at being laid to rest in a Hibs top.”