A book fit for a King: Tribute to Perthshire super striker Alan Gilzean

There have been many great players who have crossed the white line at Dens Park over the years – but there can only be one king.

Alan Gilzean played 190 games for the Dark Blues, netting nearly 200 goals during the 50s and 60s. Now a biography about his life, The King of Dens Park, is set to recount the Coupar Angus man’s life and times both in and out of the game.

The striker had a decorated career at Dens Park, including a league winning season in 1962 before travelling to London to join Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs shelled out more than £70,000 for his services before he secured a UEFA cup medal among other silverware. It was in the stands of White Hart Lane where author, Mike Donovan, first clapped eyes on the legendary striker, pictured right in his Spurs strip.

The award-winning writer and life-long Spurs fan has been working on the publication of Gilzean’s book since December last year following the striker’s death that summer.

Mike described his boyhood hero as a “wonderful player” before revealing he’d toured the country chatting to his ex- teammates. The writer said the book, now on sale in Waterstones and Dundee Direct, was a “labour of love”.

He said: “He was one of my favourite players when I was growing up. I saw him all the way through his career at Spurs, he was a wonderful player – a proper icon.

“To describe him to a modern day equivalent for the younger fans at Dundee I would say he was like the Dimitar Berbatov of his day.”

The author spoke with Gilzean’s family including his son Ian who lives in Carnoustie.

Mike added: “That was a big thing for me to get the family’s blessing. I am a Londoner but I wanted to make sure I did a proper job with this.

“I knew Alan was revered in Scotland as much as he was in England. During the research I even spoke to Alan’s old scout master in Coupar Angus who was well into his 90s.

“Former players included Dundee centre half Ian Ure, goalkeeper Pat Liney and Alan’s long-time friend and teammate Bobby Wishart. I also spoke to a number of ex-Spurs colleagues including goalkeeper Pat Jennings.”

Gilzean had a brief stint in management at Stevenage Athletic in the 70s before moving into the transport business. His hiatus from the game lasted more than 30 years before, bizarrely, a member of the band Snow Patrol and Jennings brought him back into the footballing world after a chance-encounter at a charity golf event.

Former keyboardist for Snow Patrol, Tom Simpson, met ex-keeper Jennings at the golf day before passing on Gilzean’s number to his Spurs mate.

The reunion of Jennings and Gilzean would lead to the former striker working in the hospitality lounges at White Hart Lane as recently as 2017/18.

Mike added: “I don’t think Alan realised how much he was loved – that was the only tragedy of him spending so long out of the game. He was very much a one off, there won’t be another like him.”