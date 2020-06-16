Generous Rotarians donate over £2,000 to Dundee Food Bank

The Rotary Club of Claverhouse has donated £2,290 to Dundee food bank to help families struggling during the coronavirus lockdown.

Since the beginning of lockdown, demand for support from the food bank tripled, and at its peak three tonnes of food was being handed out every single week.

Nick White, a Claverhouse Rotarian and retired Dundee GP, is part of the food bank volunteer group which helps to despatch orders from the warehouse.

He said: “The food bank is an enterprise close to my heart as I have seen first-hand the severe difficulties which many Dundee families have to endure through this challenging period.

“In common with all the workers and volunteers here, we want to show that we care by providing food to put on the table of those in our communities who are in need.”

Bob Black, president of the Rotary Club of Claverhouse, added: “I can think of no better cause to support that the Dundee Foodbank who work tirelessly to support families having to manage through these tough times.

“Pulling together and looking after the welfare of our fellow Dundonians is our Rotary priority.

“We are currently looking at new ways of generating funds as the lockdown prevents us from fundraising in the traditional way.

“The effects of the pandemic will be felt for some time to come and we must seek to provide long term support for our local communities.”

The money will now be used by the food bank to purchase much-needed items of food, such as tinned meat, tinned fruit and vegetables, puddings and UHT milk.

Ken Linton, manager of Dundee Foodbank, has since thanked the Rotary club for their efforts.

He said: “It is difficult to know how long this upsurge in demand will last while uncertainty in employment continues.

“Many families do not have savings to fall back on and they will require our support well into the future.

“We thank the Rotary Club of Claverhouse for their generous donation which will go to purchasing further supplies of basic food stuffs.”