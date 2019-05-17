Dundee board could move to secure Kerr and Curran on new deals

Dundee will press on and secure some of their out-of-contract first- teamers on new deals if their search for a new manager rumbles on.

Managing director John Nelms confirmed there are players, whose current deals will end after Saturday’s home match with St Mirren, the club would ideally like to keep on.

He hopes to have a new manager in place over the next fortnight who can then run the rule over which players he would like to keep.

If that process takes longer than expected, Nelms said the club would take those decisions on.

“We have some players we would like to stay on,” he said.

“Ideally I’d like to have a management team in place before that happens but, if that drags on, we’ll probably try to secure some of these players regardless.”

Among those could be Cammy Kerr and Jesse Curran, though they are both free to speak to other clubs, of course.

The Dark Blues have only a handful of players contracted through the summer with Jack Hamilton, Nathan Ralph, Josh Meekings, Andrew Davies, Callum Moore, Craig Curran, Kenny Miller and Andrew Nelson all with time left on their deals.

Added to that is Paul McGowan, who has triggered an extra year after playing 25 matches this season.

Meanwhile, young goalkeeper Calum Ferrie will also be at Dens next season after putting pen to paper on a new contract.

The 20-year-old is expected to be No 2 to Jack Hamilton next season after impressing on loan at Stirling Albion this past term. At Forthbank, he won both the Player and Young Player of the Year awards after they finished fifth in League Two.