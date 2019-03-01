Ban for Dundee midfielder Martin Woods after Rangers booking

Dundee will be without influential midfielder Martin Woods for one match after he picked up a suspension.

When fit, the former Ross County and Partick Thistle man has been an ever-present for Jim McIntyre after joining the club shortly after the manager’s arrival in October and has skippered the side in recent weeks.

However, a yellow card late in the game at Ibrox on Wednesday for persistent fouling saw his tally rise to six and with it a one-game ban.

The Scottish FA rules say a suspension for accumulating six bookings kicks in 14 days after the offence – that means the 33-year-old will sit out the home clash with Celtic on Sunday, March 17, but he’s free to face Hearts next weekend.