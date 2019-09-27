New Dundee festival aims to challenge the stigma of drug and alcohol addiction

A new one-day festival coming to Dundee will focus on challenging the stigma associated with drug and alcohol addiction and aim to bring communities together.

Taking place on October 19 at the Steeple Church, Dundee Hope Festival will host a series of events including face painting, live music, film screenings and naloxone training.

Following statistics released in July, which revealed that 109 people across Tayside died due to drugs in 2018, a selection of groups partnered up in a bid to tackle the negativity surrounding the city’s drug crisis.

Spearheaded by Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol and Drugs (SFAD), in conjunction with a variety of other organisations, the festival will be the first of its kind in Dundee.

For Ashleigh Husband, a connecting families development officer at SFAD, the event is happening at an important time for the city.

She said: “There has been a negative spotlight on Dundee in recent times and, as a result, we felt there needed to be something that brought people together centring on hope and inclusivity.

“So many people, including families and friends of those struggling, have experienced exclusion and marginalisation because of the stigma associated with these addictions.

“It’s been heartwarming to see the support for this event when everyone is so busy.

“When the idea was first discussed in July it received an amazing reception, and that’s because the will was there to get something going.”

One of the people for whom this event holds particular significance is Denise Fitzsimmons, a peer recovery worker for Volunteer Dundee.

Denise has been sober for four-and-a-half years, following a battle with alcohol that resulted in her losing her job as a nurse.

Three months ago she began her current role with the Luna Place-based organisation and has been keen to show her support for the upcoming festival.

She said: “With all the negative publicity that has been surrounding the city, we are keen to encourage hope, bring the community together and show that Dundee does care. It’s also an important opportunity to showcase some of the services on offer.”

Harm reduction training will also be on offer, providing members of the community with knowledge that could save a life further down the line.

Denise added: “This training will be a key part of the day and will hopefully bring families together.

“I’d like to think that this festival could be become a yearly event.”

Linda Donnachie, a fellow peer recovery worker a Volunteer Dundee, is in her fifth year of recovery after struggling with a heroin addiction.

She said: “This festival is something that Dundee has been needing, with its focus on bringing the services together and removing the stigma.

“It’s important to me to educate people that it can be done. I was able to get back into work and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the services that were on offer to me.”

Councillor Lynne Short, Dundee City Council spokewoman for equalities and fairness said that she has been delighted to see so many groups come together to collectively show that Dundee does care about all her citizens.

She said: “The message of the festival is to convey that together we can provide hope to families and friends, recovery can be achieved and there is help available.”

Ashleigh added: “Alongside the dedication and hard work of our 15 partner organisations and groups the Dundee Hope Festival is happening with thanks to generous funding from the Alcohol and Drug Partnership, Volunteer Dundee and the National Lottery Community Fund.”