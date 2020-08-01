Back-to-back drama on Tay as RNLI launch six boats in just 90 minutes

It was a day of back-to-back drama on the Tay yesterday as six RNLI boats launched in just 90 minutes.

Crowds were out basking in the sunshine but crews at Broughty Ferry RNLI found themselves in the heat of the action.

The crew’s all weather lifeboat (ALB) and inshore lifeboat (ILB) were both launched after reports for concern for a person in the water near the Tay Bridge at 4.40pm.

The lifeboat crews had only just returned to their Broughty Ferry base from two previous incidents when they got the shout.

At 3.30pm, the ALB and ILB launched after reports of a missing five-year-old in St Andrews Bay.

A Broughty Ferry RNLI spokesman said: “The missing child was located safe and well just as the Lifeboats were arriving on scene.

“Just as the boats were being recovered and washed down Aberdeen Coastguard again requested the launch of both the ALB and ILB to reports of a kitesurfer reported to be in difficulties in Monifieth Bay.

“Broughty Ferry ILB arrived quickly on scene and assisted the kite surfer safely back to shore with both boats returned to station only to be tasked again by Aberdeen Coastguard at 16.44 with a operation near the Tay Road Bridge.”

Police and two ambulances were in attendance at Broughty Ferry lifeboat station.

One bystander said: “You get pretty used to hearing the lifeboat siren and seeing the crews and the ambulances parking up. At first we didn’t think much of it, but the sirens kept coming, and there seemed to be a lot more police and paramedics than usual.

“Quite a lot of people had come out from their houses and the pubs to see what was going on.

“I’ve never seen the street taped off like that for a shout.

“I was told because Douglas Terrace is closed at the moment for the flood defence works, they had to keep Fort Street clear for the emergency services.

“We thought something really bad must have happened. When I asked the Coastguard what was going on they would only say it was “a difficult situation”.

“Apparently people on Fisher Street said they saw the lifeboat coming back in. They had a man on stretcher sitting up and awake, which was good news.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said they were made aware of concern for a person in the water near the Tay Bridge around 4.40pm.

He added: “The person has been recovered from the water safely and passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.”