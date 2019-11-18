Christmas market at Dundee’s Wellgate will feature 100 traders and local goods

A Christmas market selling a range of goods from local traders will launch this month.

The bumper business start-up show and festive market, described as the largest event of its kind in the city, will be held in the Wellgate Centre.

It will showcase the talent of about 100 local businesses with everything from wine and gin to sweet treats on offer.

There will also be an array of toys, jewellery, furniture, fashion and complementary therapies on sale.

And organisers reckon the festival gives women an ideal opportunity to launch their own firms.

The event is being run by Women’s Business Station in association with Coca-Cola 5by20 Dundee and takes place from Friday November 29 to Sunday December 1.

The first day will also incorporate the official launch of Women’s Business Station, which will continue the legacy of the award-winning Coca-Cola 5by20 Dundee programme.

Since 2017, the programme has supported 170 women, more than 90 of whom have launched their own business and more than 40 of whom continue to grow their business.

Most of the businesses taking part have been through the initiative, but organisers are also appealing to other local craft makers or businesses to reserve a stall and get involved.

One business boss who boosted her fledgling firm was Italian-born Laura Raimondi.

She and her husband-to-be Steven were finalising their wedding preparations almost four years ago, but struggled to find the perfect wines.

Laura’s brother gave the couple a wedding gift of half a pallet of all-organic fine Sicilian wines and with many of the guests later asking about them, the seeds of a new business idea were sown for wine parties.

Laura, from Scone, said: “The fast track course came along at the perfect time for me, helping me to focus on the business and define my vision.

“It allowed me to perceive the enterprise as a ‘business’ more than a hobby.”