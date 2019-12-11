Autistic lad Kade enjoys an incredible night at the Invergowrie light switch-on

A young autistic boy who was left stranded after a wheelchair mix-up was delighted after being given the opportunity to switch on the Invergowrie Christmas lights.

Kade Logan, 8, was treated to a night of magic as he turned on the lights in his hometown last week.

The Fairview School pupil was forced to miss out on Dundee’s Christmas light switch-on due to his wheelchair mistakenly being collected by the NHS.

The mix-up led to many reaching out to the family and trying to help, including Pat Lawrence, the organiser of Invergowrie’s light switch-on.

The kind-hearted pensioner invited Kade to turn on the lights alongside Santa Claus on Wednesday night.

Kade and several of his friends joined Father Christmas for a ride on the Santa Bus, before turning on the lights by the village’s Christmas tree.

Kade’s mum, Kassi-Lee, 33, said: “He loved it, he was all smiley and happy. He got a selection box and made quick work of it.

“Everyone there knew him so I think he felt like a bit of a celebrity.”

Kassi also expressed her gratitude to Pat for including her son in the event, saying: “She’s a lovely woman, her heart is totally in the right place.

“She didn’t have to do that for us but she did and it will not be forgotten any time soon.”

Pat said: “The night went great, it was fantastic and all the kids loved it. I think it meant a lot to Kade and his family.

“We were happy to give all the kids selection boxes and everyone went away happy.

“This type of thing is something that we’re looking to do again in the future.

“There are lots of children in our village who don’t have easy lives, due to disabilities or illnesses. Next year we definitely want to give more kids the opportunity to be part of the switch-on.”