Dundee community project launches ‘nomination boxes’ to promote happiness

A community project which aims to promote smiles and happiness across Dundee has launched nomination boxes.

Mia Greenway, set up Share the Care last year where people can leave positive messages for others. Now she has come up with the idea for nomination boxes, filled with little gifts such as a self care item, a packet of sweets and a message.

Mia said: “Since starting Share The Care we have distributed hundreds of my homemade positive cards.

“Over the year we have risen to 112 members most of whom who have all found an item and then joined the group.

“The feedback from the people who’ve found things is positive.

“I thought the nomination box might give a boost to engagement within the group, and spread the world a little further afield.

“I have only sent out two boxes but they have both been warmly welcomed.

“I don’t acknowledge who has nominated the receiver unless the nominator asks me to do so and anyone in the group can nominate anyone they know.”

Mia wants to encourage people to write postcards to put out and increase the conversations on the page to build a community of supportive people.

To get involved or to nominate someone visit Share the Care Dundee.