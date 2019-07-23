Dundee Rangers Service offers advice after sick hedgehog found at Camperdown Park

The Dundee Ranger Service has issued advice to animal lovers after finding a poorly hedgehog outside its office in Camperdown Park.

Staff at the service shared a picture of the “prickly little visitor” on Facebook after they took it in and gave it water while awaiting welfare officers from the Scottish SPCA.

They also gave advice on what to do if you find one of the nocturnal creatures in the daytime.

The Ranger Service said: “If you see a hedgehog out in the daylight it might be ill.

“Sometimes mums come out in daytime to forage but if it is sleeping in the sunlight or not moving out of your way when you approach, chances are it’s poorly.

“Put it somewhere dark and enclosed like a cardboard box, and give it some water. And phone the SSPCA who will come and take it for medical assistance.”

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Beverley O’Lone said: “I recently picked up an older hedgehog from Camperdown Park who seemed quite lethargic and was found out during the day.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“He has been taken to our National Wildlife Rescue Centre where he will receive the appropriate care.

“We are particularly concerned for hedgehogs seen outside during the day and urge anyone who finds one to call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”