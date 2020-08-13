New give-and-take box set up at church in St Mary’s

A new community give-and-take box has been set up in the St Mary’s area of Dundee.

The box was installed outside St Mary’s Community Church last week, and leaders at the church are hoping this will help to meet the needs of those who are struggling in the area.

Residents who are in need of food or toiletries will be able to come to the box and take what they need, and other residents are being encouraged to leave what they can for their neighbours to take.

Richard Doller, one of the leaders of St Mary’s Community Church, said: “The idea is that people if they need something they can go and get what they need, and those who have something to give go and leave it in the box.

“Not only is this limiting waste, it is also helping those who are in need and struggling.

“It was just put in last week but it already has some stuff in it, there is various non-perishable foods and hygiene products as well, stuff like that.”

Although the need of the community has been highlighted during the coronavirus lockdown, Richard says demand for this sort of service has been in the area for some time.

He hopes this will tackle food poverty for the rest of the lockdown and beyond.

Richard continued: “There are a lot of people who are struggling, particularly at this time, so something like this should be really helpful.

“It is early days and we are waiting to see how it does, but I do anticipate it will be well used.

“We have a project called ‘Come dine with us’ where we give meals to older people, particularly those who are isolated and have nutritional needs.

“Since lockdown we have been taking the meals out to them, so I am sure something like this will be well used.

“The coronavirus lockdown has highlighted there is a lot of need, and although the lockdown is not good, something good has come out of it.

“Lockdown has highlighted the need for food projects like this which are useful all of the time.

“I am very pleased because we are a community church, we want to be there for the community so anything where we can help, we want to be involved.”