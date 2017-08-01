PICTURES: Folk arrive at 4.30am to get tickets for Stereophonics in Dundee

Folk arrived in City Square from 4.30am today to get tickets for the Stereophonics gig in Dundee.

Tickets for the Indie band’s performance at Caird Hall on August 22 go on sale at 9am both online and from the ticket office, and dozens weren’t leaving it to chance.

With a capacity of 2,3000 at Caird Hall, and all pre-sale briefs snapped up on Friday, the event is likely to sell out today.

THIS STORY HAS BEEN UPDATED

A spokesperson for the hall said last week that demand for the tickets will be ‘extremely high’.

And several arrived outside the box office before sunrise to ensure they don’t miss out.

Elsewhere, Dundee United will release their allocation of tickets for next Wednesday’s derby match at Dens Park to season ticket holders in receipt of voucher B from 9am.

The season ticket priority period will run until Saturday at 1pm, subject to availability.

Tickets for the Betfred Cup last-16 tie went on sale to Dundee fans yesterday.