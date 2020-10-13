Police appeal for information after motorcycle stolen from Dundee car park

Police are appealing for information after a motorcycle was stolen from a car park in Dundee.

The red Yamaha YN100 motorcycle was taken from a car park in Bonnybank Road on Tuesday October 6 sometime between 3am and 9am.

Police say they believe the vehicle is still in the Dundee area.

Constable Mark Reid, of Downfield Police Station said: “We know that that the motorcycle, which was stolen between 3am and 9am on the Tuesday morning, is still in the Dundee area as it has been seen on a number of occasions.

“Unfortunately, so far we have not managed to trace it, however, I would appeal to anyone who has seen it or who has information about where it is to contact police via 101 quoting reference number 1223 of October, 6 2020.”