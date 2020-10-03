Booze and drug-fuelled lout tried to headbutt Ninewells staff

A lout has admitted twisting a consultant’s fingers and trying to bite a police officer during a rampage at Ninewells Hospital.

Booze and drugs-fuelled Ewan Grant, 30, was found lying in a street in Coupar Angus before being taken to the accident and emergency department on September 12.

Consultant Shobhan Thakore had his fingers twisted by Grant, who also tried to headbutt and spit on colleague Kirsty Smith.

Prior to the attacks, the pair had attempted to calm Grant down, but the thug lashed out while he was being helped onto a trolley.

Grant is awaiting sentence at Dundee Sheriff Court and is currently on remand at HMP Perth.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion told the court: “The accused had been taken to accident and emergency after concerns about his demeanour.

“Police had taken him there and left shortly after. Due to the way he was behaving, the consultant asked him to quieten down and tried to deescalate the behaviour.

“The accused was trying to get to his feet but was unsteady.”

Mrs Mannion added: “The accused grabbed the witness’ left hand and twisted his fingers.

“This caused him pain but did not require medical treatment.”

Mr Thakore managed to free his hand and at that point, Grant spat towards him and Ms Smith as well as attempting to headbutt them.

Police returned and Grant lunged towards PC Ruaraidh MacDonald before trying to bite him on the arm.

Grant, of Hay Street, Blairgowrie, appeared via video link to plead guilty to the offences before Sheriff George Way.

Defence solicitor Steve Lafferty said: “He has occasional alcohol problems. He had some bad news and went binge drinking.

“He also went to his cousin’s and took some valium. He was found lying in Coupar Angus in the early hours of the morning.

“Clearly the service professionals were doing their best. He knows that this situation is completely unacceptable.”

Before deferring sentence until later this month for reports, Sheriff Way said: “There’s nothing here to suggest that Mr Grant isn’t capable of redemption.”

He continued to remand Grant until the next calling of the case.