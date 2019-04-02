92% of Dundee council staff vote in ballot to go on strike

Thousands of Dundee City Council workers have voted to go on strike in protest over changes to the authority’s voluntary redundancy and early retirement process.

Trade union Unite has announced the result of a ballot asking members if they would support industrial action, with 92% of workers saying they would.

The new policy, agreed by councillors in February, removes the ability of employees to nominate themselves for redundancy or early retirement.

A spokesman for Unite said up to 5,000 members across the council – including home care staff, construction workers, pupil support staff, refuse collectors, environmental health staff and librarians – had voted in favour of industrial action.

“Unite the Union can confirm members in Dundee City Council and Leisure and Culture Dundee have voted overwhelmingly by 92% for industrial action in a consultative ballot,” he said.

“The ballot comes in response to the council imposing a policy of compulsory redundancies, limiting flexible retirement and reducing the pay protection for staff moved to lower grade posts without the agreed consultation taking place.

“Following the ballot, strike action is now likely unless the council agrees to reopen the consultation process and withdraw the imposed changes to the terms and conditions of Unite members.

“Talks will now be sought with the council and the leisure trust.”

Unite regional industrial officer Bob Macgregor said: “Unite will now speak to our sister unions about the action we will take should the council and the trust fail to talk to us about reversing these imposed changes.

“After years of cuts, council workers are demanding to be treated with dignity.

“The council has failed to engage and consult on these changes.”