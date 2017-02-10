92 call-outs for Broughty Ferry lifeboat volunteers

Lifeboat crews at Broughty Ferry were called out 92 times last year, it has been revealed.

The call-outs for the station — consistently Scotland’s busiest RNLI base — saw 26 people being assisted to safety.

Three lives were saved by the crews while there were four calls for capsized boats, 10 for mechanical issues and also a boat fire from which three people were rescued.

There were also incidents of windsurfers and kitesurfers getting into difficulty.

The station used both its boats — a large all-weather lifeboat and a smaller inshore vessel — in the call-outs.

Murray Brown, coxswain at Broughty Ferry Lifeboat Station, said that while the year was “fairly average” for the number of incidents the team attended, the volunteers worked to the best of their ability every time.

Mr Brown, who has served as coxswain for the last 27 years, said: “It’s been a fairly average year for call-outs compared to the past few years.

“It was fairly steady throughout the year but picked up during the summer, as people have leisure time these days for going out on yachts, or on jet skis, or going for walks on the sand banks.

“There’s no real great trend in the types of incidents we attend — often it’s the police calling us out.”

However, he said he was particularly proud of his team for assisting a commercial boat in trouble.

He said: “They’d had a small engine fire and there was really thick fog that day. We located them. Three people were on board and one of them had a bit of smoke inhalation.

“We got them off the boat, took them back and they were sent away to get checked over. We went back into the thick fog and found the boat and towed it back to Dundee.

“A lot of thought went into the operation and for the guys and girls in the crew it makes all their training worthwhile. That’s what it’s all about.”

There were also several call-outs that turned out to be false alarms with good intent.

These included a barrel floating in the River Tay and reports of a person struggling in the water, which turned out to be a football.

The official figures for the other RNLI stations across Scotland are yet to be collated.