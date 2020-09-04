Crowdsourcing platform asking Dundonians to share stories of lockdown experiences receives over 200 responses

A crowdsourcing platform asking people to share their experiences of life during lockdown has received over 200 responses.

We Dundee relaunched their website back in May and asked members of the public to get in touch and share their experience in response to the question, “What’s been surprising about your Dundee during these times?”

A total of 215 responses came back and organisers of the site say they ranged from poignant, to funny, to innovative and full of gratitude.

The responses also covered a variety of topics including Dundee’s sense of community, looking after health and wellbeing and the outdoors.

Responses ranged from: “We’ve got to know our neighbours better through communal street workouts and got fitter at the same time”, to “I’d never appreciated the role video games could play in managing people’s mental health until lockdown” and “How much I miss the train ride across the Tay Bridge each morning”.

All responses can be reviewed here.

We Dundee have now launched their next question: “Reimagine Dundee. What needs to happen next?”

The deadline for getting in touch is 5pm October 5 2020 and you can have your say via the We Dundee website.

Gillian Easson, from Creative Dundee, previously said: “The second stage will focus on what people think the city should prioritise as part of Dundee’s recovery plan coming out of lockdown.

“It’s our intention to share all of the information with the organisations involved in the city’s recovery plan.”