90% of Carnoustie folk see fly-tipping rise since skips removed, according to poll

Almost 90% of residents in Carnoustie have seen an increase in fly-tipping since the decision to remove skips across Angus, according to a poll.

A total of 1,690 residents responded to the online survey run by OurCarnoustie between April 26 and May 3, expressing concern about the removal of waste disposal facilities at Monifieth, Carnoustie, Kirriemuir and Brechin. Council bosses have removed temporary facilities put in during the recent refuse collection staff strike.

The survey organisers said 89.5% of respondents in Carnoustie – and everyone who chose to complete the survey in Kirriemuir – had noticed an increase in fly-tipping

An OurCarnoustie spokesman said: “These percentages show that the council’s policy of removing general waste facilities from some recycling centres is having a negative impact on the surrounding Angus countryside.

“It must, surely, be having an additional financial impact on the council and, ultimately, the taxpayer.

“This additional fly-tipping will also have indirect social, environmental, economic, and health implications.”

A total of 98% of those who responded to the survey said general waste facilities should be reinstalled in the four towns.

A council spokesman said: “Fly-tipping is a national problem. Similar to many other parts of the country, we have witnessed an upturn in reported incidents.

“We are not aware of a significant increase in incidents due to the redesign of our recycling centres. We often find evidence where the culprits of fly-tipping live outwith Angus. Like all incidents of fly-tipping reported to us, these are investigated.”