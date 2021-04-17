£880,000 conversion of one of Kirkcaldy’s most historic buildings complete

The £880,000 conversion of one of Kirkcaldy’s most historic buildings has been completed.

Kingdom Housing Association has created five self-contained flats within Hunter House, a category B-listed property which was once part of hospital building.

The company purchased the building last year which will now provide supported accommodation to older people experiencing recurring homelessness.

The completed conversion not only marks part of a rapid housing strategy in Fife but also secures one the future of the landmark building which had lain empty for a number of years.

Commenting on the conversion, Bill Banks, Kingdom Group chief executive, said: “The work completed on Hunter House is incredible.

“Our designers and contractors have been able to retain many of the features that make this building unique and I’m confident that the new residents will enjoy the blend of classic architecture combined with modern design and materials.

“This project has only been possible due to the great support from Fife Council, the Scottish Government, Kingdom Support & Care and many other partners and I’m pleased that Kingdom is able to make affordable housing available in this iconic listed building.”

Around £406,000 of the total cost was provided the Scottish Government and Fife Council with the conversion designed by Bracewell Stirling Consultants and completed for Kingdom by Campion Homes.

Julie Watson, Kingdom’s interim Head of capital investment, said the project proved “very challenging but thoroughly rewarding”.”

She added: “In addition to the conversion of this historic building it has enabled a range of community benefits to be delivered including two new apprenticeships, three existing apprenticeships and the creation of two new labouring jobs.

“Campion Homes have also made a financial donation to the local food bank and funded the furniture starter packs for the new Hunter House homes.”

History

Originally known as St Brycedale House, the building dates from 1785 and was acquired by local cabinet maker and builder John Hunter in 1886.

Upon his death, John Hunter left his house in trust to be converted into a hospital.

The house was renamed Hunter Hospital and opened in 1936 and was in operation until its closure in 1992.

After sitting empty for a number of years, and following conversion and new build work, the listed building was renamed Hunter House.