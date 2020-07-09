Daughter describes mum’s devastation as car stolen from Dundee street

The daughter of a woman who had her house broken into and car stolen has told of her mum’s devastation.

Derri Russell’s mother’s adapted Ford Fiesta was stolen in the early hours of Tuesday morning from Pitkerro Road, along with other household items and some cash.

The silver Ford Fiesta, which has distinctive ST alloy wheels and blacked out windows, is believed to have disappeared between the hours of 12.30 and 8am.

Derri, 25, said: “My mum had the back window open slightly because she has cats. The window wasn’t fully open. The door was locked, the only way they could have got in was by that window. There was no damage.”

Derri believes the culprit put their hand through the window to open the latch and entered the house that way. When her mum came downstairs the next day she found the backdoor was unlocked.

“She is devastated, she has been crying, she feels unsafe within her home. Her only way of transport and to see family has gone.”

© Supplied

Derri added it would be a struggle for her mum, who is a key worker, to get to work.

She said: “My mum has ill health, she can’t go on to public transport. For some people it is just a car but to others it is a lifeline. It’s disgusting that someone can break into someone’s home whilst they are sleeping, it’s a violation. It’s just appalling.”

Derri is hopeful the culprit will be caught and is appealing to people who have seen the vehicle to provide information to the police.

She said: “Dundee is a village, if you think you have seen the vehicle just come forward. All my mum wants is the vehicle back.

“The police have been very, very good, they have been quite active with it.”

Police launched an appeal for information on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson said: “The vehicle is a silver Ford Fiesta van, with distinctive ST alloy wheels and black ST bucket seats, and carried the registration SM04 TBY when it was taken.

“It also had tools and other items in the boot, including two trolley jacks, an electrical multimeter, and a vehicle scanner.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or speak to any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. The police reference is 0767 of July 7.