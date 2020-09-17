Bail for man, 82, who admitted child sex offences going back as far as 1966 in Perthshire

An 82-year old former shopkeeper has admitted a series of sexual offences against two children, spanning three decades.

Kenneth Guild, of Cluny Court, Blairgowrie, admitted exposing himself to girls on several occasions in Perth city and Kinnoull Hill in the 1960s, 70s and 80s.

He performed a sex act on himself while in a car with one of the victims, who was aged either eight or nine at the time, in the early 80s.

Appearing at Dundee Sheriff Court, Guild pleaded guilty to committing lewd, indecent and libidinous acts on two children on various occasions between January 1 1966 and August 23 1971 and June 4 1981 and July 3 1983.

The girls were aged between six and 10 and eight and nine respectively.

The court heard Guild told police: “It was just some petting.” He also said: “I did something but I can’t remember. I must have showed them my penis or something like that.”

Depute fiscal Eilidh Robertson said: “He said he could not remember the incidents happening but if the complainers said they happened then they must have.”

The court heard Guild used to own a model shop in Perth city centre.

The crimes only came to light in recent years when the women decided to report Guild to the police.

Sheriff Tom Hughes deferred sentence until October 28 to allow for criminal justice social work reports and restriction of liberty orders to be prepared.

He released Guild on bail.