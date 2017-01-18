Up to 8,000 revellers could descend on Dundee’s Waterfront when pop superstars Little Mix perform in the city.

The chart-toppers are gearing up for a major show at Slessor Gardens on June 29 as part of their Summer Shout Out Tour.

And with reggae legends UB40 already lined up to play the venue in May, it is hoped even more top bands will make Dundee a tour stop-off.

Road closures and traffic management plans are already being drawn up by Dundee City Council chiefs to accommodate the big-name arrivals.

Councillor Will Dawson, city development convener, was one of those involved in helping to bring the groups to Dundee.

He said planning for large volumes of traffic and public safety is already under way to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Mr Dawson said: “Each event is set up differently but I imagine there could be between six to eight thousand people in attendance at Little Mix.

“That’s obviously dependant on the size of staging and we’re looking at that. We can’t make a final number on it.

“There were around 4,000 tickets sold already for UB40 at the last time of checking.

“Discussions are ongoing about road closures ahead of the event.

“For the Christmas Lights Night the road was closed off at Thomson Avenue with traffic being diverted to go up and around the bypass and we had minimal complaints.

“So it’s likely that we’ll be looking at doing something like that again and if there are any further closures we will let people know.”

A concert to celebrate the Slessor Gardens opening was anticipated to take place this year.

But Mr Dawson told the Tele that’s not on the cards and the council is now simply hoping to attract more huge bands to Dundee.

Mr Dawson added: “We’ve got power and other services to supply to the promoters and we’ve worked with them to see what we can do for them and what they can do for us.

“Long conversations have taken place to bring them here, like with UB40, but it’s the same promoters and they were certainly impressed by what we have. It’s going to show us the real change in Dundee and what it can be used for.

“It’s going to excellent for the city.”

Little Mix shot to fame after featuring on reality show X Factor.

Among their hits are Wings, Black Magic and Shout Out to My Ex.

Slessor Gardens and the Royal Highland Centre are the only Scottish dates on the band’s summer tour before the group arrives in Aberdeen and Glasgow in October and November respectively.

Promoters LHG Live were initially involved in securing UB40 for the venue.

And they were so impressed with the facilities on offer they decided to put Little Mix forward to play the redeveloped square.

Fans are poised to snap up tickets for the gig when they go on sale on Friday.

UB40, most famous for their hit Red Red Wine, will play at Slessor Gardens on Saturday May 20 as part of the group’s Grandslam 2017 tour.

The concert will feature the line-up of Ali Campbell, Astro and Mickey Virtue, with fellow eighties stars Level 42 as special guests.

Although Slessor Gardens has staged a number of events since it was created as part of the Waterfront redevelopment, UB40’s appearance will be the first major music event to be held there.

The Queen unveiled a plaque to mark the official opening of the gardens in July last year as part of her visit to Dundee.