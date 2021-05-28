8 of the best burgers to try in Tayside and Fife

If you’re looking for the juiciest, biggest, most mouthwatering burgers in the region, here’s where you need to check out…

If you are a burger fan like me, knowing the best places to get the ultimate burger from is a must. Whenever I visit a new city or area, you know for a fact a burger bar is going to be on my list – whether that is on home soil or abroad.

In Scotland we are lucky to boast some of the best beef known to man, and we’ve also got a whole heap of talented chefs who know exactly how to cook it.

Whether it’s finished on the grill, in the oven, or on a pan, these chefs know how to treat their meat, chicken or vegetables to get the best flavours into our beloved burgers. Some will even toast and finish the buns in a pan, too.

For National Burger Day today (May 28) we’ve pulled together the eight top burgers in the Tayside and Fife region.

Be sure to tag us on our Instagram page @thecourierfood to let us know which ones you’ve paid a visit to!

BrewDog – Dundee, St Andrews and Perth

With venues located across Scotland, and more importantly in Dundee, St Andrews and Perth, BrewDog‘s burgers are definitely worth going out in search for with a range delicious flavours guaranteed to suit.

From their buffalo chicken burger with buttermilk fried chicken, hot sauce and honey glaze, gorgonzola sauce and baby gem lettuce, to their vegan selection which includes a Beyond Meat Burger, Temple of Seitan, Lightning Jack and Clucky This Time, and their beef and lamb patty burgers which are topped with everything from onion bhajis, black pudding, chorizo, smoked bacon and more, there’s plenty to get your teeth into.

Giddy Goose – Dundee

From their popular halloumi burger to the Cajun popcorn chicken burger, not to mention the spicy surf and turf version and the maple bacon style, there is a whole host of different burgers to try out at the Giddy Goose.

They have an outdoor seating area where you can treat yourself to one of their signature cocktails at the same time.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COzkXX2sF2G/

Shax Burger – Dundee

Independent family-run business Shax Burger serves up top quality burgers in a cool, urban-modern eatery on Perth Road.

Using fresh locally-sourced ingredients, there’s a range of gluten-free options, halal certified meat products and even vegan patties you can get your hands on.

Tonic – Dundee

Wash the burgers at Tonic down with some of their well-made cocktails, which are hugely popular with students and locals alike.

Choose from 15 different burgers, or pay a few visits and work your way through the extensive menu which sees macaroni cheese, pastrami, hash browns, pepper sauce and more all grace the tops of tasty mouthwatering burger patties.

BlackHorn – St Andrews

Inspired by a trip to New York to open his own burger bar, Justin Hughes is the owner of popular St Andrews-based eatery BlackHorn which was established in 2013.

Justin uses local farmers to showcase the best of the regions offering, and has also partnered with other businesses to create the best burger experience for his customers.

You’ll find everything from the classic BlackHorn burger which is a cheeseburger with Batavia lettuce, plum tomato and BlackHorn’s signature sauce all in one bun, the hot chick burger with a chicken fillet, harissa, Batavia lettuce, plum tomato and harissa mayonnaise, and the veggie burger with grilled aubergine, goats cheese, relish, Batavia lettuce and sun blushed tomatoes, plus more on the menu.

You can also double up your burgers with two patties.

Smoking Barrels – Dundee

If you are looking for mouthwatering burgers? Then be sure to check out what’s on offer at mobile food trailer Smoking Barrels.

Brought to the masses by the teams behind The Newport Restaurant and Daily Grind Coffee, Smoking Barrels can usually be found at Unit 2 on Nobel Road in West Gourdie Industrial Estate, Dundee.

From a range of big, juicy burgers catering to all, not to mention mac and cheese bites on the side, and loaded fries topped with a range of additions, this is one catering firm you’ll want to put on your list to visit.

Be sure to check out their Facebook page to find out exactly where and when they are open as they tend to do a lot of pop-ups and appear at local events, too.

Balgove Larder – St Andrews

Grab one of these flame-grilled burgers at Balgove Larder‘s steak barn near St Andrews where you can try out the business’ signature Balgove burger.

As well as traditional beef, you can also try lamb or the veggie Portobello mushroom version. And, there’s avocado, blue cheese, jalapenos and fried onions and bacon you can top it all off with, too.

Waagyu Burger – St Andrews

MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks from Angus launched his own burger kit, Waagyu Burger, during lockdown which has seen roaring success.

Featuring the finest wagyu beef, Dean and his team have crafted together a box which allows customers to make four massive burgers using some of the celebrated chef’s favourite local suppliers.

You’ll find our review of the kit here, and you can pick up a box for yourself, which is priced at £39.95 for two to four people, here.

The Bothy at Boglily/Buffalo Milk Bar and Grill – Boglily, Kirkcaldy

Located at The Buffalo Farm in Boglily, The Bothy at Boglily/Buffalo Milk Bar and Grill is a great place to grab a quick bite to eat.

Known for their massive, over-the-top burgers, the new menu boasts a range of old favourites and updated dishes to try out.

You’ll also find loaded fries, breakfast items, coffee and buffalo milk ice cream, too.

The venue is operating takeaway currently from noon on Friday and Saturday until 4pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. It will open seven days a week soon.

For more on burgers…