7 eateries to visit along the Fife Coastal Path

No matter where you are in Fife, there’s somewhere nearby serving up amazing food. Here are some of our favourites along the Fife coast…

If you’re planning to do one of the kingdom’s most popular tourist routes, the Fife Coastal Path, then you’ll no doubt be looking for some places to stop off for some nourishment and refuelling.

Taking in the entire length and breadth of Fife’s picturesque coast, there are so many fantastic places to stop for food and drink, we couldn’t possibly squeeze them all in.

Here are a few of our favourites, covering different parts of the coastal path.

Fairmont (St Andrews)

Situated within a 520-acre estate against breathtaking seaside views, Fairmont St Andrews offers peace and seclusion in one of Scotland’s most striking coastal hotels, with unrivalled and luxurious service.

With six on-site restaurants and a series of new dining experiences, there is something to suit all tastes and guest requirements when visiting this summer.

Address: St Andrews, KY16 8PN

Tel: 01334 837 000

Website: fairmont.com/st-andrews-scotland/

Jannettas (St Andrews)

Perhaps Fife’s most popular ice cream shop, you’d be seriously missing out if a trip to St Andrews didn’t involve getting ice cream or gelato from Jannettas Gelateria.

With more than 80 flavours to choose from, including Scottish tablet, chilli chocolate, coffee, Turkish delight, pineapple cheesecake, orange and mascarpone, and traditional flavours, there is something for everyone and no excuse not to visit.

Address: 31 South Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9QR

Tel: 01334 473 285

Website: jannettas.co.uk

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday, 9am – 10pm

Wee Restaurant (North Queensferry)

Along near the start (or end) of the Fife Coastal Path, right at the edge of the crossing to Edinburgh, is North Queensferry. Established in 2006, husband and wife duo Craig and Vikki Wood have been cooking up a storm with their fine food and wine in their little cottage restaurant by the sea.

To dine at the restaurant, diners must book in advance and they are taking bookings now for their Moules Frites Takeaway event on Sunday September 19.

Address: 17 Main Street, North Queensferry, KY11 1JG

Tel: 01383 61 62 63

Website: theweerestaurant.co.uk

Opening hours: Tuesday to Saturday, 12-3.30pm and 6-10.45pm.

The Harbour Cafe (Elie)

At the helm of one of Fife’s most picturesque restaurants (though aren’t they all?), The Harbour Cafe, is two-time competitor on Great British Menu, Amy Elles.

Situated on the seafront at Elie you’d be doing any visit to the area a disservice if you didn’t pop in to sample some of Amy’s fine fare that has local seafood at its core.

Address: The Toft, Elie Harbour, Elie, KY9 1DT

Website: theharbourcafe.co.uk

Opening hours: Wednesday – Sunday, noon-4pm

16 West End (St Monans)

Further along the East Neuk is another fantastic foodie find – Craig Millar’s namesake restaurant at 16 West End.

Craig’s food is often referred to as being a bargain considering how good quality it is. Plus, if you happen to visit on a sunny day you’ll be rewarded with some of the most spectacular of views across the North Sea.

Address: 16 West End, St Monans, Fife, KY10 2BX

Tel: 01333 730 327

Website: 16westend.com

Kitschnbake (Newport-on-Tay)

If you haven’t heard of Mary Duncan or visited her bakery in Newport yet then you’ve been desperately missing out. Baking up a storm on the Fife side of the Tay, Mary and her team at Kitschnbake have baked their way to various awards over the years, including The Courier’s very own Menu Awards.

With cakes, sandwiches, afternoon tea and other bakes aplenty, it’s well worth a stop if you’re on the Leuchars to Wormit Bay part of the Coastal Path.

Address: 16-18 Boat Road, Newport-On-Tay, DD6 8EZ

Tel: 01382 542 704

Website: kitschnbake.co.uk

Opening hours: Thursday (9am-4pm), Friday and Saturday (9am-6pm) and Sunday (10am – 4pm)

Mac Love (between Tayport and Newport-on-Tay)

When you’re travelling down the B946 between Tayport and Newport-on-Tay then you’re likely to stumble across Mac Love serving up their delicious macaroni cheese.

A pit stop worthy of any Instagrammer, and even those looking for something substantial while they work their way along one of the longest parts of the Fife Coastal Path (from Leuchars to Wormit), Mac Love is one not to miss.

Address: Viewpoint on the B946

Website: facebook.com/maclovescotland

Opening hours: Thursday to Sunday, 11am-5pm

