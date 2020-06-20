Mum who set up Monifieth lockdown Disney trail ‘overwhelmed’ by how popular it is

The woman behind a lockdown Disney character trail has said she is “overwhelmed” by how popular it is.

Eva Thomson started the trail with her daughters, Holli, 17, Poppy, 6 and three-year-old Lucy last month.

Since they set up the Monifieth Lockdown Disney Character Trail page online they have had hundreds of likes and many messages asking them to expand it.

Eva, 38, said: “Very quickly it just seemed to become really popular. I set up a Facebook post and put a map on and really quickly it had hundreds of followers.

“I get regular messages from people asking for more.

“It’s been amazing, the girls have just smiled everyday. They love it.

“I’m completely overwhelmed. I get lots of photos of happy children, it makes it completely worthwhile. It’s been a huge surprise how popular it has been.

“People wanted more so we added 18 characters.”

© Supplied

The trail stretches across Monifieth and features characters from the girls’ favourite Disney movies.

The trail, which now has 46 characters, first started out with 28, which can be seen in blue below and the new characters have been added at the locations in red.

Eva adds: “Poppy was the one who came up with the idea. She was enjoying adding to the Monifieth caterpillar and seeing how happy it was making people.”

They started the trail thinking it would be good for people to have something to do on their exercise walks during lockdown.

“We all set it up together, printed out the posters, laminated them, then had a huge walk round Monifieth to set them all up,” Eva says.

“The initial plan was 10 and they just kept coming up with more and more.

“Poppy is now saying we should do a Disney villains trail next.”

© Supplied

Eva added that they set it up to help keep people active.

“My daughter Holli has got additional needs, I struggle to get her out and about,” she said.

“It’s a way for children of all abilities, not even just children, to get out and about. If there is a purpose, Holli is more likely to go.

“Now lockdown is easing its a nice way to go for socially distanced walks.”

Eva said maps are also available outside location number one for people to use.

She said: “I’m constantly printing, replacing these maps as they keep emptying. It’s a good thing, it shows me that people are doing them.”

She did add that the entire route is quite lengthy and does not encourage people to do it in one day.

You can find more information about the trail on their Facebook page, as well as a map of the new route.