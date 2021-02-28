79-year-old Dundee victim robbed by man carrying crutches

A manhunt is underway after a daylight robbery on a 79-year-old Dundee man by a masked, crutch-carrying assailant.

The pensioner was walking in the city’s Glenmoy Avenue between 12.10pm and 12.30pm on Sunday when the incident happened.

He was unhurt but badly shaken in the shocking incident.

The attack has left many of the streets residents shocked.

Irene Middleton, who has lived on the street with her husband for over a year, said: “I was going out with my grandchilren at around 12:30pm and I saw a police car and an ambulance.

“It’s definitely very surprising, I’ve never heard of anything like that here before, it’s kind of why we moved here.

“There was also a police van here earlier.”

Patrick Malone, who lives further down the residential street, added: “It’s quiet around here, usually.

“You don’t hear stuff like that and I’ve never seen the police.

“I had a break in once, but that’s about it honestly.

“Obviously, you don’t want to see old people getting mugged anywhere, but it’s definitely a concern to see it here.”

Another resident, who asked to remain anonymous agreed.

She added: “I saw it on Facebook and I was really quite shocked.

“It’s so quiet up here, the street is all older people so it’s not like there’s a lot of noise.

“I only moved up here recently and I’ve never seen anything like that at all.”

Police Scotland have issued a description of the man they are looking to trace in connection with the robbery.

Police Constable Scott Ferrier of Downfield Police Station said: “The victim was shocked by the incident but thankfully he was unhurt.

“We are keen to trace a man described as being around 5 feet 10 inches tall and of slim build.

“He was wearing wearing a black beanie hat, a black face mask, a blue/grey coloured jacket with a logo on left chest, black jogging bottoms and black trainers.

The officer added: “He was carrying crutches.”

“He made off with a two-figure sum of money and was seen walking along Glenmoy Avenue and Glenprosen Terrace.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time who witnessed anything suspicious, or who has information that will assist this investigation to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 1675 of Sunday February 28.

“Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”