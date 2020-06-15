Police praise Monifieth community for helping to repair vandalised lockdown caterpillar

A community has been praised by police for pulling together to salvage a public artwork created by children after it was destroyed by vandals.

The Monifieth lockdown caterpillar, made up of stones decorated by local children, was started last month and since then has grown to almost 2,000 pebbles in a show of community spirit amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, on Saturday, it was discovered that hundreds of stones had been deliberately removed, with hundreds discarded leaving the trail broken.

The news sparked outrage when it was posted on social media and in the hours afterwards a number of people in the community set about trying to find the missing stones.

Now the majority of the items have been found and are now being kept safe in the parish church on the High Street.

A police investigation is now under way to establish who was responsible for the damage, with Angus Council also now planning to protect the trail from further vandalism.

A post on the Tayside Police Facebook page praised locals for their efforts in ensuring the trail can be repaired.

It stated: “The Monifieth Community Police Team were extremely disappointed to hear the news that some thoughtless individuals had destroyed the Monifieth Caterpillar.

“There were over 1,800 stones on the caterpillar, and a lot of children had put a lot of hard work into designing their stones.”

The incident comes just a week after a caterpillar trail in Arbroath was vandalised by youths, who were spotted tossing some of the stones away, prompting a similar community effort to repair the artwork.

The police statement added: “A similar incident happened in Arbroath last week as well. This is unacceptable anti-social behaviour and if anyone knows who was responsible, please get in touch with Constable Dawn McGaughay from Carnoustie Police Office or any police officer.

“We are happy to report that the amazing community in Monifieth pulled together again, found most of the stones, and they have been temporarily moved to the Monifieth Parish Church in the High Street, where they will be displayed in the windows there for everyone to enjoy looking at.”