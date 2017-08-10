700,000 eggs linked to Europe contamination scare reach Britain

Around 700,000 eggs from Dutch farms implicated in a contamination scare have been distributed to Britain, rather than the 21,000 first estimated, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

The FSA said investigations into the Fipronil incident in Europe suggested it was “very unlikely” that the eggs posed a risk to public health, and products affected in the UK were processed foods in which egg is one ingredient among many others, mostly used in sandwich fillings or other chilled foods.

#UPDATE The Netherlands & Belgium witness raids linked to the discovery of the insecticide fipronil in European eggs https://t.co/1iR3Oed9Eg pic.twitter.com/FLyJ2ZHsBO — AFP news agency (@AFP) August 10, 2017

It said some of the products made from these eggs will have had a short shelf life and will have already been consumed, but some were still within the expiry date and were being withdrawn by the businesses involved.