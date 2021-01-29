£700 fine and driving ban for woman who drunkenly crashed into fence and drove off

A woman who drunkenly crashed into a fence drove off despite the car being badly damaged.

Kerri Hutcheson’s Citroen C3 was left with a crumpled bonnet that exposed parts of the engine following the collision on Longtown Road on November 22.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Hutcheson had been drinking with a friend who pressured her to drive them home.

Police were contacted after a resident on the street heard a loud bang just after 1.10am.

Hutcheson, of Whitfield Avenue, appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and later gave a reading of 42 mics in 100 mils of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

The 31-year-old also admitted failing to stop after colliding with the fence and driving while the car’s front near and offside body panels and body trims were significantly damaged. Sharp edges were also protruding from the vehicle.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined Hutcheson £700 and disqualified her from driving for 12 months.

